Sports Desk: Lobo football announces future matchups

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football has powerful opponents in its future as the school adds a few money games. The Lobos will face Auburn for the first time ever on the road, September 14, 2024. The game will net the Lobos $1.9 million.

The Lobos will get $1.6 million for a game at Oklahoma in September 2026. The money is guaranteed for both games. There is not a guarantee for the Lobos against Oregon State. The Lobos will start the season at Oregon in September 2027. The game moves to Albuquerque in September 2028.

The New Mexico Bowl held its introductory press conference on Wednesday. Athletic Directors for Central Michigan and San Diego State made the event. The head coaches were not available because they are recruiting. Video messages from each coach were played at the event at the Canyon Club in Four Hills.

UNM women’s basketball players Najala Howell and Bride Kennedy Hopoate were still not with the team as the Lobos played Northern New Mexico on Tuesday night. Head coach Mike Bradbury will not talk about the situation. The players have been away from the team since the Lobos played Wyoming last Saturday. A source with knowledge of the situation told KRQE Sports that both players have quit the team. The Lobos are at Arizona State on Saturday.

It’s been a very good month for Tim Means. He submitted Thiago Alves in the first round of a welterweight showdown at UFC on ESPN 7. Tuesday, Means released news that he has signed a new UFC contract. Means said his new deal was for four fights. With the fight organization coming to New Mexico, Means is hoping he is added to the card.

“I would love to be on that card,” said Means. “I haven’t fought at home in 10 years or something.”

The Rio Rancho UFC card will be at the Santa Ana Star Center on February 15.

The Volcano Vista Hawks wrestling team had a fifth-place finish in the state finals last season. The Hawks are loaded in 2019 with talent and senior leadership. They believe this could be their year.

“I think, almost 100% sure, that we are taking it,” said Hawks wrestler Manuel Robles.