ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football added six more players to its class of 2022 Wednesday, bringing the total to 31. Albuquerque High defensive end Landon Williams is the only high school senior among five transfers, four from Division 1 schools.

Willams is the first football athlete from AHS to get a division one scholarship since the ’80s. “They gave me an opportunity to get an education and play the game love, you can’t pass that up,” said Williams. “I have an opportunity to stay home. It’s a huge blessing, you know, every weekend get to show out for your friends and family. It’s a big name to have on your chest, means a lot.”

University of Kansas graduate transfer quarterback Miles Kendrick is also a part of the Lobos class. He has one year of eligibility and adds experience to the position for the Lobos.

In other sports news, La Cueva high school defensive end Deven Dyer is going to play for New Mexico State as a preferred walk-on. Dyer is following in his father’s footsteps. “It’s always been my dream to grow up and play D-1 football,” said Dyer. “My dad played there and I just wanted to follow in his footsteps and that’s what I’m doing. So, it feels great man.”

Volcano Vista football star Tyler Martinez will play for a national championship next season. Martinez is headed to Junior College football champion New Mexico Military Institute.

Cibola high school offensive lineman Ryan Garcia and Justin Gonzales signed their letter of intent side by side to go to Western New Mexico. Teagen Vandermey of Albuquerque high is going to D-2 Eckerd College.

Lobo women’s basketball will play Colorado State Wednesday. The game is delayed due to the weather.

Basketball Australia has released their 17-man squad that will compete in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. Former Lobo Makuach Maluach has made the team.

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm could be back in the octagon on May 21. The UFC is working on finalizing a 135-pound headlining bout between Holm and Ketlen Viera.