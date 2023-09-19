ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is an opportunity for a Lobo football player to make some history this weekend. Super senior cornerback Donte Martin is only three pass break ups away from former Lobo and NFL player Glover Quin’s record of 31. While Martin has been making plays since his redshirt senior season, the record isn’t something that ever crossed his mind.

“Honestly I never kept track of that at all,” he said. “Like my first season when I got here, I didn’t keep track of any of my stats and I still don’t to this day honestly. I take all the seasons personally, but I guess you could say this one has a little more edge to it because it is my last year and I am trying to set the tone for the rest of the program for the years coming on.”

Martin has made progress to reaching the record, but it has taken a little more time than expected. Martin’s talent has been on display for awhile and opposing offenses have learned to throw to the opposite side.

“The limited opportunities that Donte is going to get, I really hope he gets the record,” said head coach Danny Gonzales. “Maybe I’m the only one that gives him a hard time every week, but he’s down to three and to set a record when you’ve got people like Brian Urlacher that played DB here, Glover Quinn who played DB here, those guys made a ton of plays. To have the opportunity to set that record, I think Donte is the best corner in this league, and I will argue that with anybody.”

In other news, NMSU head coach Jerry Kill provided an update on his health. Kill missed multiple days of practice last week due to health reasons, and he was hit on the sideline during Saturday’s game against UNM. He is doing well and even joked about the compensation he should receive as a result.

“Mario hasn’t offered me a lifetime contract, I guess, I don’t know, he should,” he laughed. “I got a tattoo and I took the biggest hit he’s ever seen. I coached when I wasn’t suppose to coach. I’m the only coach in the country that’s getting IV’d at halftime, taking two shots to survive the damn deal, plus at go back out at halftime. Now, I think that guy deserves a lifetime contract.”