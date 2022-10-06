ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in ten years, the Lobos will have all of their conference games on national television. All of UNM’s 18 Mountain West games will be broadcast on either FS1 or CBS Sports Network.

“As our program grows you’ll see more marquee opponents,” coach Pitino said. “But, we will call the Arizonas, and the UCLAs and the Utahs and the Texas and ask them to play a home and home. So, no problem doing it but, our program needs to get better for them to feel like that’s necessary.”

In other news, UNM football is hosting Wyoming this week. The Lobos offense relies primarily on the running game, and as Nate Jones continues to get carries after a year off, he is getting more comfortable.

“I’m getting my grove back,” Jones said. I’m starting to get a little better feel in the field. My vision is starting to get a little better. I’m starting to make more decisions with the ball in my hands. I’m starting to be more smart. I feel I’m doing good so far. I just need to step it up a little bit more. I think I need to add some more finesse moves to my running style. I think I come downhill too much. Other than that, I think I’m pretty good.”

Also, UNM softball is back on the diamond for fall practices. The Lobos are scrimmaging on Friday, and it will be the first time new head coach Nicole Dickson sees her squad in game action for the first time.

“We put them through it,” she said. “Like we ran them through some tough drills, fast tempo, high paced, high energy. A lot of hustle, saw a lot of great things. To see the kids on the field, this is the fun part. Like we’ve been training, we’ve been putting in the work, so tomorrow for me it’s just coming out here seeing them compete, and represent Lobo softball with pride.>