ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Both the Lobo men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to host exhibition games this weekend. The men’s team is playing CSU Pueblo, and fans will get an opportunity to see the Lobos new front court of Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick, as well as the returning star-studded back court. Since it’s only an exhibition game, coach Pitino just wants to focus on getting back in a game-day feel.

“I don’t want to reveal everything that we’re going to run because all that matters is that November 7th date,” said Pitino. “That’s the most important thing. But, playing in front of fans will be great, getting the game day routine, this is how we operate and this is what we do.”

The women’s team is hosting West Texas A&M and coach Bradbury said that that everyone on the team will play. The newcomers are excited to show what they bring to the team.

“We’re looking to make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, win or lose or whatever. We will play everybody in the game. We will run everything that we got in offensively and look to see if we can get some good film to see what we need to work on.”