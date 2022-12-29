ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team improved to 13-0 on the year thanks to a 88-69 win over Colorado State on Wednesday night. This is the best start for the program since 1967 when Bob King’s team went 17-0.

“It feels great, I mean it was exactly our goal and what we wanted to do,” said Jamal Mashburn Jr. “I am glad that we were able to do it in dominating fashion. We were able to just get open looks and knock them down and we are as confident of an offensive team in the country. So, we are just going to keep knocking them down.”

Meanwhile the Lobo women’s team is back at home against South Carolina State. It is the last game for UNM before the conference schedule begins.

“You know, this is the next game on the schedule and you know, I think its good for us and I am glad that we have it,” coach Bradbury said. “You know, and we can get out here an play a game before we start on Sunday.”

In other news former Lobo and Volcano Vista standout linebacker Cody Moon has transferred to SDSU. Moon led the Lobos in tackles, sacks and tackles for loss in 2022.

Also, former Manzano standout Jordan Byrd is leaving the program with 4,000 total yards and 2,000 kick return yards, becoming only the third player in program history to do so.

“You know, I come from New Mexico and you don’t get a lot of people from New Mexico, I just wanted to put New Mexico on the map and show that we have athletes as well,” Byrd said. “I just always wanted to let people know that even though my size I can do it as well and other people can do it. So, that’s my thing is that I try to be a big role model for other kids.”