Sports Desk: Lobo Basketball Alumni ready for Sunday night’s game

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Pit will play host to the highly anticipated UNM Basketball Alumni Game on Sunday at 6 p.m. “The first initial, when you run down that tunnel, I am definitely going to get chills that I did while I was playing here. Just seeing all the faces, the smiles, is going to bring back a lot of memories that I had in the pit and I am really looking forward to it,” said former Lobo Anthony Mathis.

Brandon Mason is the driving force behind this alumni game, and former Lobo great, Kenny Thomas, has hopped on board as well as he will coach one of the teams this Sunday. “Me being able to come back and do this with my school, it just feels really good, and especially the energy that these are going to bring to the game. I know they are going to try and go out there Sunday and try and turn this into an actual game,” said Thomas.

This game will be for everyone involved, but it will also be a good opportunity for Kenny Thomas and his TBT team, The Enchantment, to get in some practice before they play in the opening round of the TBT on July 17. The TBT is a million-dollar winner take all tournament and the Enchantment is confident coming in. “I think so, absolutely I mean, we have guards, we have bigs, we have vets,” said Mathis. “I feel real good, he said it great, we got shooters. He can shoot, and we got guys like drew and different guys that can come out and actually score,” said Thomas.

The Enchantment will play the Oklahoma State Alumni team on July 17 on ESPN 3.

With the new policies allowing college athletes to profit off of their NIL (name, image and likeness), Degree Deodorant has partnered with current UNM Lobo Men’s Basketball player, Saquan Singleton. Singleton has joined a group of college athletes to form Degree’s new #BreakingLimits team. Saquan will be working with Degree on programs such as funding local community projects (i.e. recreation centers, youth organizations), content partnerships, and more.