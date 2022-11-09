ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the signing period for high school athletes beginning on Wednesday, the UNM basketball team added some talent. Dallas, Texas native Jadyn Toppin joins the Lobos after a star-studded high school career. The 6’9″ forward is nationally ranked as one of the top 60 players according to Maxpreps.

“We are excited about the addition of Jadyn Toppin,” coach Pitino said. “I think he is a really skilled big man who is very versatile and plays extremely hard. He comes from a very well-coached program and he will be a great addition in the locker room, in the community, in the classroom and on our basketball team.”

The UNM women’s basketball team also announced a pair of signees on Wednesday. The Lobos added 6’1″ forward Paris Lauro from Dallas, Texas and 5’7″ guard Gianna McManaman from Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Many local high school athletes also signed their letters of intend on Wednesday. 23 players with ties to Albuquerque Baseball Academy will be playing college ball, including Rio Rancho’s Vascon Smith and St. Pius X’s Gene Trujillo who both signed with the Lobos.

“You know a lot of guys are going to a new program, and me, I’m going with the same guys I’ve been with so it’s going to be really good chemistry and we’re going to come together and win,” said Smith.