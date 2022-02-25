ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM baseball team played the first home game of the Tod Brown era on Friday. UNM hosted Holy Cross for the first of a three game series, and the Lobos started of the home stand in style, winning their first game of the season 13-4 . The Lobos will be back at Santa Ana Star Field on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile the UNM women’s team closes out the regular season on Friday night at San Jose State. UNM is currently 13-4 in conference after suffering a 70-71 loss at Fresno State on Wednesday night. In their last matchup against the Spartans, the Lobos put up 87 points in a 30 point victory.

The UNM men’s still still has three games remaining in the regular season, begging with Air Force on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Lobos have lost three straight and they hope to bounce back against a Falcons team that they beat by 14 three weeks ago.

“You know, that Air Force game we were excited for each other,” said Jamal Mashburn. “We were making the extra pass you know, we were excited about winning and getting a league win, and I think we got to get that back. Its going to be a tough one, because we have seen them play once and its not going tt be the same type of freelance, type of movement style, because they have seen us before. We just got to go out there and execute and not beat ourselves.”

Air Force is coming into the game with an eight game losing streak, and with the end of the season on the horizon, lack of motivation can easily creep up on teams at the bottom of the standings. This is still a lot to play for however, and coach Pitino has emphasized that to his squad.

“Its hard when you are not in the mix right now and you got 4 or 5 teams in our league that are in the mix,” said coach Pitino. “I think our guys understand that this is a great opportunity and you know the conference tournament obviously, you never know what can happen, but more than anything its just go find a way to win and enjoy playing with each other.”

Sticking with basketball at the NMSU men’s team is riding a three game win streak. The Aggies have a chance to clinch at least a share of the WAC title on Saturday against Chicago State, thanks to their 13-2 conference record.

“I will be curious and anxious to see how they handle that success and are they in the right frame of mind to continue to want more, to continue to understand that its not over, and there’s still a lot of games to be played,” said coach Jans.

In other news, day two of the Mountain West indoor track and field championships finished up at the convention center on Friday. UNM made its mark on the women’s 5,000M final, as the Lobos swept the podium. One runner in particular stood out above the rest, as Amelia Mazza-Downie finished in first place and set a new conference record of 16:07.14 — beating the old record by around 15 seconds.

Lobo football player Luke Wysong also ran on Friday. He ran in the 60M and qualified for the finals with a time if 6.74, however his status for the final race is unknown. Wysong later ran in the 200M, however did not finish the race after sustaining an injury right off the blocks. His injury is unknown at this time.