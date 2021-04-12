Sports Desk: Lobo baseball to miss second series due to COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ray Birmingham and his Lobo baseball team will miss a second series due to COVID-19. The Mountain West announced Monday that the Lobos series scheduled for Nevada this week would be postponed due to the positive COVID-19 cases that showed up in the Lobos program a week prior. The series between the Lobos and Wolfpack will be rescheduled.

In other sports news, Lobos women’s soccer standout Gwen Maly is the Mountain West Co-Offensive Player of the Week. It is the second time that Maly has received the honor this year. Maly scored a go-ahead goal in each of the Lobos’ two victories last week. She scored three goals and had an assist. The Mountain Division champion Lobos is hosting San Diego State in the Mountain West title game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Chris “Breezy” Brown is ready to step back into the octagon Friday. Brown is on the LFA 104 card in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The Jackson and Wink trained fighter hasn’t been in a fight since August of last year. Brown will face Kelvin Rayford in the 170 pound division.

University of New Mexico women’s golf finished in fifth place as a team in their host tournament, the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire invitational. New Mexico State University finished sixth as a team while Denver finished first. Myah McDonald was the top finisher for the Lobos. At one under par McDonald finished in a tie for fifth place individually. Amelia McKee was the top finisher for NMSU tied for the 13th.

Lastly, Teton Saltes continues to work on his body as the NFL Draft approaches. Saltes is projected anywhere from the sixth round to an undrafted free agent. The former Lobo offensive lineman has watched his stock rise after a solid pro day.