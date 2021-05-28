Sports Desk: Lobo baseball starts final series of season, Birmingham era

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos started the final series of the Ray Birmingham era with a wild 17-7 win over San Diego State. The Lobos jumped out to a five-nothing advantage on the strength of a Connor Mang two-run double and Willie Cano RBI triple.

Harry Fullerton added what looked like a possible blow with a two-run home run. Not only did the Aztecs catch up to tie the game at 6, but they also would lead 7-6 by the 5th inning. The Lobos sticks woke up again providing 3 runs in the 6th and 7 in the 7th. The Lobos never looked back and won 17-7. Game two is currently underway.

In other sports news, the Albuquerque Isotopes haven’t found a way to solve the dominance of the Sugar Land Skeeters. The Isotopes are hoping pitcher Ryan Rolison can lead the way. The Rockies prospect got the ball for game two of six Friday night at Sugar Land.

The Cleveland Storm made a visit to the undefeated Rio Rancho Rams in high school baseball Friday. The game is still in progress. With a victory Rams coach, Ron Murphy can tie the all-time high school baseball wins record in New Mexico.

New Mexico United will host Loudoun United FC Saturday. Loudoun comes to New Mexico with a winless 0-2 record. New Mexico knows not to take Loudoun lightly in spite of their record. United Head Coach Troy Lesesne is hoping his squad came to keep up the momentum they have gained with a two-game win streak.

“What these guys displayed last week, being down a man on the defensive side. If we can have that mentality, then we are going to make it difficult on any opponent that we will play,” said Lesesne. “If we can do that always, first and foremost we are going to put ourselves in a position on the attacking end to be creative. When we put those things together I think it makes for the right combination for us to be dangerous.”

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

UNM football has added Montana State to the 2024 schedule. The Lobos will open with the Big Sky opponent on August 24, 2024.

The Duke City Gladiators start the home portion of their first schedule in the IFL Sunday at the Rio Rancho Special Events Center. The Gladiators opened on the road at Iowa last week where they scored a 63-55 overtime win over the Barnstormers. Gladiators quarterback Nate Davis threw for seven touchdowns and ran for another in the game.

Davis is excited to show Gladiator fans his skills Sunday. “When I always played against these guys, the crowd was amazing,” said Davis. “I’m very, very excited to play in front of these fans because they support them. I just can’t wait to get out there and show them my product.”

The game starts at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Now that he is done coaching his Moriarty Fighting Pintos wrestling team in the state tournament, Tim Means can focus on his next order of business. Means will meet Danny Roberts in the octagon for a UFC Fight Night event on June 19.

“He’s a left-hander, you know, good boxing,” said Means. “He likes to get in your face and come after you. He’s a guy, when he gets hit he changes his mind about wanting to be a fighter. So, I got to put a couple of things on his chin, work his body and slow the dude down.”