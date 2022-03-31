ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo baseball is returning to conference play this weekend following a mercy rule victory against NMSU on Tuesday. Up next for UNM is a series against league leading UNLV.

“They can really hit, they are leading the league in hitting,” coach Brown said. “They got an excellent pitching staff, I was watching film on their 3 starters today. They look like they are big and athletic, they are stealing bases. We are going to have to play our best baseball to beat them.”

The Lobos will likely depend of the bat of Jenny Junior Ashby. He is currently averaging around .340 with a .633 slugging percentage, and leads the team in homeruns with seven. Ashby has made his mark on Lobo baseball in only his first year, and his road to UNM is different than most of his teammates.

“I moved to the states in 2019,” Ashby said. “So, I basically lived in Aruba for 19 years and then I went to Odessa College in West Texas, and played there for 2 years and then I committed here.”

Last season in Odessa, Ashby hit for .453 with 45 RBIs, and coach Brown knew immediately that the kid from Aruba would be a problem for opposing pitchers.

‘He did it to our pitching staff all fall, and he did it to our pitching staff in January and February in our preschedule workouts,” Brown said. “His bat to ball skills are extremely high.”

In other news, New Mexico United is coming off a draw against Oakland on Wednesday night. It is the second straight match where United has given up an equalizing goal in stoppage time.

“As a player, it’s frustrating to be 2-1 and give up a stoppage time goal, to tie at home and like [coach] said it’s something we have to address,” said Sam Hamilton. “The best teams throughout the year don’t get to up or down, but they address things as they come.”