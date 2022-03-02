ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM baseball coach Tod Brown will get his first taste of Mountain West action this weekend. The season is still early, however the Lobos will open up league play with a three game series at San Jose State beginning Friday.

“You know, I wish we had more games under our belt, going into conference play, but it is what it is,” Brown said. “I think we’re starting to figure out some roles, especially on the pitching staff. I mean the whole game is dictated by pitching, starting pitching and we got to get better in that department.”

After starting the season 0-4, the Lobos responded by winning three of four in the first homestand of the season against Holy Cross. Brown, in his first year as lead man of the Lobos, has many players who are also new to UNM, and everyone is still adjusting to the new regime.

“It’s a work in progress,” said Brown. “You know, we’re seeing some things in a good way and the bad way that we never saw in fall ball. Some of that is because the lights come on and you have competition. There’s more pressure and so we have to continue running guys out there and finding the right mix of players.”

In other news, the Volcano Vista Hawks are a combined 50-0 on the hardwood this season. Both the boys and girls teams finished the regular season at 25-0, which is something that has never been done before.

“Watching what we’ve done in this program, it’s become a tradition now,” said coach Lisa Villareal. “Everybody that comes to play for Volcano Vista just kind of knows what the expectations are and it just keeps on rolling.”

The girls team has been truly dominant, as the Lady Hawks have outscored opponents by 963 points this season. During the season, Volcano had a 38.52 average margin of victory.

“It shows that we don’t back down from anybody,” said Natalia Chavez. “I mean, going into every game we have to know that nobody wants to lose to us and we don’t want to lose to anybody. So we just got to give it our all, every single game. No matter what the score is, going into half time, if we’re up by a lot, it’s still zero-zero at half, so we just got to keep coming in and giving it our all.”

Meanwhile, the UNM football team is currently in the third week of spring practices. Bear Milacek originally came to the team as a quarterback but has recently made the switch to linebacker.

“I had no idea I was going to be a linebacker until we got in the weight room,” Milacek said. “I started working out with the linebackers. I was with Tavion and I was with a running back too and pushing about the same weight and coach Gonzales came up to me and said I want you to be one of the linebackers in the spring. I was excited.”

“He says all he needs is a chance,” said coach Gonzales. “We have three more scrimmages between now and the end of spring ball. We’ll keep letting him get reps and see how he does.”