Sports Desk: Lobo Alumni team ‘Enchantment’ ready to compete in TBT

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The winner-take-all summer event known as ‘The Basketball Tournament’ selected its field of 64 Monday morning. The Lobo alumni team known as the Enchantment is in as a number 8 seed. The Lobos are in the Wichita Regional and will compete against the 9 seed, Stillwater Stars, an alumni team from Oklahoma State. The game is on July 17 at 6 p.m.

Former NBA and Lobo guard J.R. Giddens is ready to carry the load for the Enchantment with some players that had expressed interest in playing not able to make it. “Some of these younger players, they dropped out,” said Giddens. I was like, well, I am going to have to get it together because my role is going to be a lot bigger. I upped my training and the intensity level of everything. Whatever role that they give me, I’ll be ready to go out there and rock, but I plan on going out there and trying to hand out buckets per usual.”

Giddens is not shy about talking about his skills. The organizer of the Enchantment team, former Lobo assistant coach Brandon Mason, knows Giddens means what he says when it comes to competing. “J.R. is sending video of him running hills, working out, doing two a days. All these guys are really serious about getting ready to win,” said Mason. “We don’t want to go out there and be done in one game and be back home.”

The Enchantment will play an exhibition game at The Pit on July 11, before going to compete in the TBT.

In other sports news, the Mountain West has announced ten football games will broadcast on Stadium this upcoming season. The Lobos are playing in five of those games. The big rivalry game against New Mexico State set for September 11 is a part of that mix. The Lobos and New Mexico State University will start at 5 p.m.

State golf starts with youth being served in the ranks of Class 4A. Freshman Grady Cox won the individual title. Albuquerque Academy won the team title. In fact, it was a sweep for Academy as they also won the girl’s title in Class 4A. A pair of Academy 8th graders battled for the individual title. Anya Parasher and Callia Ward finished regulation tied at 69. Parasher edged Ward in a three-hole playoff to win the individual title.

Lastly, Lobo baseball outfielder Kyler Castillo was named third-team Division-1 All America Monday. Castillo led the Lobos at the plate with a .439 batting average. He finished the season with 15 straight games with a hit, 12 of those games were multi-hit games.