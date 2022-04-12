ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the Isotopes season began last week, the 2022 home season kicked off on Tuesday night. One player making his Isotopes debut is former Lobo, D.J. Peterson.

“All the off-seasons I have had where I have been a free agent I have tried to really really sign here,” Peterson said. So, I am comfortable here, my wife coached college here, I played college here, this is a secondary home. So, I am happy to be back.”

A 1st round pick by the Mariners in 2013, Peterson never got his shot at the big leagues. Now being back in Albuquerque and a solid spring, he feels solid coming into the year.

“I feel the best I have ever felt in my career, granted I am 30 so I got some more aches and pains, but other than that, mentally, at the plate, swing wise, I feel like I am at the best I have ever been at. So, regardless of results, what happens, mentally I am the best right now than I have ever been.”

In other news, Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs will host the 2023 PGA Professional Golf Championship in 2023. The event will feature a 312 player field consisting of professionals from across the country. The top 20 low scorers will earn a berth in the 2023 PGA Championship.