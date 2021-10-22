Sports Desk: Last trip to Wyoming produced first Lobo win for Gonzales

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The last time the University of New Mexico football team played a game in Laramie, Wyoming, it was the first win for Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales. The Lobos will return to Laramie Saturday hobbling from a five-game losing streak and hoping for results like last season.

The Lobos defense made a game-saving play in the 17-16 victory last season while freshman quarterback Isaiah Chavez did enough on his side of the ball to help the Lobos win. Chavez, who was the fifth-string quarterback, was pressed into action because of injuries at the position. It could be the same story this time around. Lobos starting quarterback Terry Wilson did not play last week due to a dislocated nonthrowing elbow. Wilson suffered the injury two weeks ago against San Diego State.

The Lobos are hoping to have him back against the Cowboys but continue to say it’s a game-time decision. In the meantime, Isaiah Chavez and C.J. Montes, took most of the snaps in practice this week, possibly preparing for one of them to start. Montes, a true freshman, got his opportunity last week and finished with a 0.04 quarterback rating after throwing for only 11 yards on three of nine passing with a pair of interceptions and a fumble.

Chavez could be the starter when the Lobos line up to play Saturday. “Isaiah is a natural leader, real confident dude, you know and he’s not scared,” said UNM senior running back Bobby Cole. “He’s not scared of anything, you know. When you see a guy go out on the field and, as a freshman, make plays, it makes you question yourself like, man I can do it? I can do it too and sometimes that’s all it takes is one guy to be fearless and go set it off.”

The Lobos have struggled mightily on offense, only producing 69 total yards in a loss against Colorado State last week. The defense scored the only touchdown in a loss at San Diego State prior to the CSU game. In the CSU game, it was a punt return that gave the Lobos their only touchdown.

The struggles for the Lobos start on the offensive line. “I think we’re overthinking it,” said UNM offensive lineman Cade Briggs. “I think we’re thinking too far ahead in the game. I think if we go play by play and worry about nothing but our job and communication-wise. That’s the only thing we can do.”

The Lobos and Wyoming have a 1:30 p.m. start time in Laramie.

In other sports news, New Mexico State is playing Hawaii for a second time this season. This time the Aggies are the traveling team. The Aggies lost to the Rainbow Warriors in Las Cruces 41-21. If they are able to win on the road, the Aggies can also make history for their school. “There’s never been a New Mexico State team beat Hawaii in the history of the school,” said NMSU head coach Doug Martin. “So, this is a real challenge for our players. It’s something they could do that nobody else has done and it’s a great opportunity. So, we are going to go play our hardest.”

Saturday’s game starts at 10 p.m.

New Mexico United will have to play the rest of the season without starting forward Devon Sandoval. The former UNM Lobos and Eldorado High standout has blood clots in one of the arteries in his heart. One of the clots has been cleared. Sandoval made the news public Friday. New Mexico United is at RGV Saturday looking for a win and to clinch a playoff berth.

Lastly, UNM volleyball is on the road in Reno Nevada for a Mountain West game against the Wolfpack Saturday. The Lobos are nursing a three-game losing skid, all-league games. the game starts at 2 p.m. in Reno.