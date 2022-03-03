ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For three Lobo men’s basketball players, Saturday will be the last time they walk down the ramp under the bright lights of the Pit. Saquan, Singleton, Jordan Arroyo and Clay Patterson will be honored during senior night for the Lobos last home game of the season.

“When I had the heart disorder, when I got subbed in everybody was screaming my name, standing ovation, clapping and stuff for me,” said Saquan Singleton. That was one of the best moments in The Pit for me so, like I’m saying, I’m blessed just to be here and play one more game and I’m going to go all out.”

“I think the biggest memory that stands out was three years ago against Nevada, that was the biggest memory just because they were so hyped up, undefeated and we beat them by about around thirty I think,” said Clay Patterson. “That obviously stands out and then Wyoming this year, that’s a pretty good memory too.”

Tipoff between UNM and UNLV is scheduled for 9 p.m. at the Pit. Senior day festivities are expected to begin 20 minutes prior to the game.

The 2022 season is right around the corner for New Mexico United. Before the new year kicks off, United will host Colorado Hailstorm on Saturday for a preseason match.

“What’s important to me is ah that our fans get to see our players,” said coach Prince. “They get to see our players live in person for the first time. So, that really makes me happy that we’re able to host a preseason game out here and so everyone some of the new faces, some of the new things that we’re doing. I’m excited about it.”

Saturday’s match will start at 12 p.m. at Mesa Del Sol. United’s home opener will be March 13 against Las Vegas Lights FC.

In other news, former UNM cornerback, Jalin Burrell, is getting another shot at playing professional football. Burrell was drafted by the Michigan Panthers of the USFL and he will be joining former Lobo teammate, Teton Saltes.

“Just excited and overwhelmed to get to work and to get back grinding in a professional way on a team and everything like that,” Burrell said. “It’s been awhile for me since I’ve been on a team. It’s only been a year, but just for a football guy like myself. It’s too long.”

Burrell has bounced around professional football since his time with the Lobos, however he has been out of the game for a year and even taken up a part time job with Amazon.

“I mean all the hard work always pays off. To anybody in a similar situation or to any Lobos redshirt or not getting any playing time that they want right now, just stick it through man. See it through. Just pray and have faith that it will always come through and that your dreams will come true. Just got to put the work in.”