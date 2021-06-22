Sports Desk: La Cueva eliminates Cleveland, Sandia Slips by Rio Grande in 5A baseball quarterfinals

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The quarterfinals in Class 5A baseball started Tuesday with the 4 seed La Cueva Bears eliminating the 5 seed Cleveland Storm 10-4. Cleveland would score first, in the top of the fourth inning, when Julian Gonzalez ripped the ball to center for an RBI double. The Storm would put four runs on the board in the game and led until the 5th.

In the bottom of the 5th inning, Nico Barela tied the game for the Bears at 4 with an RBI double to left. La Cueva would take the lead on a bases-loaded walk and never look back. They will play the winner of top seed Rio Rancho and number 8 Onate in the semifinals Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 3 seed Sandia Matadors got a scar from the 6 seed, Rio Grande. The Matadors looked like they were ready to cruise to victory with a 7-2 lead in the sixth. The Ravens clawed back to make it 7-4 before Eduardo Cardenas came through with a 3 run blast to tie the game at 7. Jordan Martinez put the game away with two outs in the bottom of the eighth with a rbi single to win it for the Matadors 8-7. Sandia will play against the winner of 2 seed Hobbs and 7 seed Carlsbad in the semifinals Thursday.

The St. Pius Sartans pitcher Matthew Cornelius struck out 11 batters as the top seed in Class 4A advanced to the semifinals with a 3-0 victory over the number 8 seed Aztec. St. Pius will play the 5 seed Artesia in the semifinals Thursday. Artesia defeated the 4 seed, Santa Teresa, 5-2.

