Sports Desk: La Cueva athlete hopeful for change, good season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tyler Jenson was disappointed when the coronavirus pandemic led to the track and field season being canceled.

The La Cueva multi-sport athlete and senior to be is known for throwing the javelin and was adding more events to his workload this season.

“Aside from doing javelin this year I was working on triple jump and the 100 and 200,” said Jenson. Despite a cut season Jenson has learned to be content in all things. His biggest victory about a year ago taught him that.

“After battling cancer last season I now look at things a little different in life,” said Jenson. “I look at more of the positive aspects rather than the negative and I also see that for the coronavirus. We’re all stuck at home, not being able to do our sports, not being able to watch our sports on tv, not being able to really do anything. When we have that opportunity to go back to our daily lives, go back to our sports and be able to grind again, it’s just going to be so great for everyone.”

Hopefully, that is before football season, the other sport Jenson excels in. While he hasn’t been recruited yet, Jenson is hopeful a good season could change that and get him to where he wants to go, the next level.

“With my senior football season coming up just right around the corner, I’m really hoping to be at my best,” said Jenson. “These past two seasons have been cut short due to illness and injury. So, I’m really just working at staying strong, staying healthy, staying ready so when my time comes I’m ready to perform, do the best for my team and myself.”

In the ring, New Mexico boxer Jason Sanchez and his brother Luis were to fight on the same card this weekend. The coronavirus pandemic changed those plans. The Legacy Promotions fight card has been moved to May 9.

Jason, a top-ranked signed fighter, got permission from the organization to be on the card to be held at the Kiva in the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Meanwhile, Lobo baseball newcomer Harry Fullerton made the most of a season cut short. Fullerton batted .375 with three home runs and 16 runs batted in through 18 games. That was good enough for D1 Baseball.com to rank Fullerton among its top 50 juniors. Fullerton is number 45 on the list.

Lastly, whether making bedroom furniture or shelves for the garage former UFC Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm always likes to have a pet project even when her fight schedule keeps her busy. With gyms closed and no fight, in sight, for now, Holm pulled out her saw and marking pencil to make a wood frame sign.