Sports Desk: Kyle Jarvis hoping to make an impact with Lobo football

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Kyle Jarvis has started fall camp with the University of New Mexico in his senior season, looking like a man with something to prove. Jarvis has looked like a sure thing in the opening week, catching every ball thrown his way. The six-foot-four, 231-pound tight end wants to make an impact.

Jarvis came to New Mexico in 2019 from Contra Costa College in Antioch, California where he was a tackle for part of his time there. Jarvis described himself as an undersized tackle. It was his idea to change positions to tight end. “I get to touch the ball,” said Jarvis. “At tackle, I didn’t get to touch the ball, now I get to make plays. That’s my biggest thing, being able to touch the ball. Making plays is pretty fun.”

Jarvis hasn’t played the position of tight end for very long and credits the Lobo coaching staff for helping him excel. “Coach is teaching me, teaching me technique, teaching me how to become a true tight end,” said Jarvis. I got to give the credit to him.” Lobo fans get your popcorn ready.

The Lobos start the season on Sep. 2 when they host Houston Baptist.

In other sports news, a group of local high school athletes played a strong role in helping the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos have success and play in a bowl game. That same group is back and excited about the upcoming season.

Four-time PGA Tour winner Notah Begay III continues to try to grow the sport of golf. Begay III Junior Golf National Tournament is hosting a qualifier at Twin Warriors through Saturday. The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Tournament is on Dec. 8. The event will be broadcast on The Golf Channel.

Lastly, the 2021 Masters Road National Championships started in Albuquerque Thursday with a day of time trials. Nineteen-time trial titles were awarded. Albuquerque’s Susan Rice was one of the winners in the 60 to 64-year-old age group. “I had no idea it was going to roll as well as it did,” said Rice. “I’m just incredibly fortunate and I’m so glad that my coworkers allowed me to do this race today and I had no idea it was going to come out like this.”