ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2016 National League MVP and four-time MLB All-Star Kris Bryant is currently on a rehab assignment with the Albuquerque Isotopes. The Rockies outfielder has been riddled with injuries since joining Colorado, and once again found himself on the injury list at the beginning of June. He is gearing up to rejoin the club and is only expecting to be with the Isotopes for a few days.

“I was out for just over 3 weeks, so maybe a game or two would help me, and I got some live batting practices and those went well,” said Bryant. “So, for me its just making sure that I feel comfortable, healthy, and I am just ready to help the team.”

While Wednesday marks the first game Bryant will play at RGCU Field as an Isotope, it isn’t the first time to play at the park. Bryant played in a tournament in Albuquerque when he was younger that helped him get seen by scouts.

“In like 2008 and 2009 we played here and the University of New Mexico, but I think I remember when center field was more, they has the hill out there. Those scout ball tournaments growing up, no one would be in the stands and it would be like 50 scouts and those were some special times just because it got me to where I am today.”