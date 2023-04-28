ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The NFL Draft is taking place this weekend and a few players with ties to New Mexico are hoping to hear their name called. Former Rio Rancho star and San Diego State Aztec Keshawn Banks has drawn some interest and is looking forward to a potential phone call on Saturday.

“I have talked to a good amount of teams, double-digit amount of teams, and there is definitely some teams and organizations that are interested,” said Banks. “If I do get picked I think it will be late, but either way I think I will have a shot to showcase my talent and feel like that’s all that I need.”

A local kickboxer is battling something outside of the ring. Jackson Wink trained Nasir Williams picked up a life threating parasite during his time in Korea, but that isn’t stopping him from chasing his dream of becoming a champion.

“Basically, I am about to die soon, essentially, and its like fighting in my dream. Some people don’t believe in their dreams, but when you are a kid from the slums who broke generational curses to get where you are at, the only thing you can hold onto is a dream.”

In other news, the UNM men’s golf team began the Mountain West tournament on Friday. After the first round of action, the Lobos are tied for third at -10.

Also, Alex Waggoner has impressed during his time with New Mexico United. The high schooler is still committed to play for Michigan starting in the fall but has seen an increased roll with the black and yellow.

“The kid just runs the line so exceptionally,” said head coach Zach Prince. “Anytime there’s four or five stepped out to one of our tens or stepped wide. He was in the channel every time and just gave them fits. Man, that kid, he’s relentless. I love that he’s with our club and I love that he’s New Mexican.”