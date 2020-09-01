Sports Desk: Kelvin Scarborough remembers legendary coach John Thompson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legendary college coach John Thompson has passed away at the age of 78. Thompson was the Head Coach at Georgetown for 27 seasons, where he compiled a 596-239 record and became the first black Head Coach to win an NCAA Championship when his Hoyas beat Houston in 1984. Thompson won seven coaches of the year awards in his tenure and is also a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

Thompson meant a lot to the game of basketball and especially to the people and players of the Washington, D.C. area; that includes the University of New Mexico’s Men’s Basketball legend, Kelvin Scarborough.

“John Thompson would always go in different neighborhoods and show the kids the right and the wrong. So, he was very important to us in Washington DC and a little bit into Maryland and Virginia. He was just a great person to say hey, get your education, get your respect and always have respect and show respect,” said Scarborough.

Coach Thompson was a huge influence on Scarborough’s life and while he will miss his lifelong friend, Scarborough will always remember the coach and the man that is John Thompson.

“He’s always going to be a father to me. I thank god that he was apart of my life and one thing that I am going to say, I know a lot of athletes and performers, I only have an autograph in my possession and that’s Coach Thompson; gave me a Georgetown ball with an autograph saying, god bless Kelvin Scarborough,” said Scarborough.

Meanwhile, the NMAA launched its new Mental Health Awareness Initiative on Monday. The NMAA recognizes that there is a need to increase the attention on mental health among New Mexican students.

“Now, more than ever, it’s so important to promote the mental, social and emotional well-being of our students and direct them to the resources they may need,” said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez, in a press release sent out by the NMAA on Monday.

Starting on Monday and running through September 4, the NMAA will post video messages from students, coaches, and health professionals, on their social media platforms each weekday, and for the remainder of the school year, they are will designating “Wellness Wednesdays” as an opportunity to continue to promote mental health awareness.

Former Carlsbad High School baseball standout, Trevor Rogers garnered another start in the MLB. After a stellar debut for the Miami Marlins last week. Rogers got the start against the New York Mets on Monday and he would once again show his stuff, as he garnered the first victory in his MLB career. Rogers threw five innings and had five strikeouts, he did give up two-runs on two-hits in his outing, but with a little help from his bullpen, Rogers would get the victory after a 5-3 win.

It is fight week for Albuquerque’s Josh “Pitbull” Torres. The professional boxer is gearing up to take on undefeated Cody Crowley in California on Sunday.

Crowley is 18-0 as a professional and is also a southpaw, Torres has his work cut out for him, but he feels ready for the test, while he believes his opponent might not be ready for what the “Pitbull” will bring on Sunday night.

“We are going to find out what he is made of; I think that he has been brought upright and I feel like he has gotten to 18 and oh for a reason and he has the skill but I think that we are going to put him to the test and we are confident that we are going to come out with the victory,” said Torres.