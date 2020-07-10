Sports Desk: K-12 football, soccer seasons postponed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with news from the governor’s office. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday that fall contact sports will be postponed.

“These contact sports are just too high risk and if we do well, we work hard, it is possible that we can just be delaying them and they can be played later in the year and then later into the season,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

This applies to football and soccer and from K-12 they will not be played in the fall. Other sports such as golf, tennis and cross country might be played but only if school begins in August. As for collegiate football and soccer, the governor doesn’t have the same authority over collegiate sports, but she is strongly encouraging them to postpone their seasons.

The governor wasn’t very clear on how she feels about New Mexico United but with the ban on large gatherings, it seems that they will not be able to play at home in Albuquerque.

This is a major hit to the sports community and will effect a lot of high school athletes. NMAA Executive Director, Sally Marquez says that safety is first, but also wants people to know that sports will be back.

“My reaction right now is its hard, its sad, but let’s not forget that we do have 2020-2021 school year and we are going to play again, and we just need to make sure it’s safe and hopefully that the cases turn so that when January, February, March start that we are playing sports fully,” said Marquez.

Valley High School graduate and now senior offensive lineman for the University of New Mexico football Teton Saltes was named to the College Football America Yearbook Group of five Starting lineups on Thursday. Saltes is one of six Mountain West players to make this list.

Sam Wolff was added to the San Francisco Giants 60-Man Player Pool on Wednesday, and he was excited, to say the least, to get that call. “I was very excited, very excited. You know, just to get the opportunity to finally come out here and be apart of it and definitely get back into a baseball routine. I mean, for the last three months basically, working out and throwing and trying to stay in shape and all that stuff, to finally be able to put it to use was really exciting,” said Wolff.

Wolff is now in San Francisco, training at Oracle Park with hopes of making the 30-man gameday roster. He will train with the team until summer camp is over and that’s when the organization will make the decision if he makes the roster or will be put on the 30-man taxi squad.

Either way, Wolff is ecstatic because this is the closest that he has ever been to the MLB. “You know its exciting to be out here at Oracle Park right now with all the guys working out, yeah and close. You know this is a year that you just never know, and I think that I had a good showing in spring training and I think that they were able to see what I can do and see what I can bring to the table and I feel like I can help the ball club out as well,” said Wolf.

The Giants will open their season against the Dodgers on July 23.

Let’s finish with Thursday’s edition of The Lost Season as we highlight Highland High School student-athlete Philip Van Delan.

“Hi, my name is Philp Van Delan and I am a senior at Highland High School. I competed in football, wrestling, rugby, track, and competition cheer. I contended for state four times, twice for wrestling, once for cheer, and once for football. I will be attending UNM in the fall to study stagecraft and play sports. I was very disappointed to hear that spring sports would be canceled, not only because of the track and rugby seasons but also because that would cancel training for college sports. However, I want to thank Highland High School and high school sports for the opportunities given to me and all of the athletes,” said Van Delan.