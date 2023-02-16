ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the UNM football team is on the field for spring practice implementing a new offense, one of the new Lobos is making an early impression. Transfer DJ Washington was running with the first-team offense on the first day and hopes to provide a spark to the team that has finished last in total offense each of the last two years.

“I feel like I’m a great leader and I’ll push everybody else to be on my same level like me,” said Washington. “So, if I feel like I want to be great, I can push my team to be great as well.”

In other news, the Lobo baseball team begins its season on Friday in Surprise, AZ playing four games over four days. It will be tough competition for the team, but it will help gauge where the team is at under second year coach Tod Brown.

“Yeah, we are going to find out if we’re good enough to be in the top 25 because two out of those three teams, um three out of the four games are going to be against teams that are in the top 25,” Brown said. “All of these games count towards our record, but they are all getting us in preparation for mountain west games. Finding out who our three starters are, who are our best 3 bullpen arms, what’s our starting lineup and the best way to do that is playing against really good competition.”

Meanwhile, former Moriarty High School stand out pitcher Matt Moore has a new home in the MLB. The 33 year-old left handed pitcher agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on a one-year contract.

Also, the Dodson brothers are stepping back in the squared circle for Knuckle Mania 3. They are both 1-0 in bare knuckle fighting and have hopes of both winning belts at the same time.

“I want to be able to show BKFC and every fighter on the roster in flyweight that they can’t mess with me, they can’t step up to the speed and the powers going to be so terrifying that I’m going to scare everybody from 125 all the way up to 155,” said John.

“He’s coming off a good win and so just building off of that to keep the momentum going, always trying to outdo each other just like brothers do, that’s always the best kind of training that we have,” Eric said.