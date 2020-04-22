Sports Desk: Joziah Ramos headed to Western New Mexico University

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Atrisco Heritage star guard Joziah Ramos has picked a college. The reigning Gatorade New Mexico Boys Basketball Player of the Year will continue his career with the Mustangs of Western New Mexico University.

“What sold me on Western New Mexico is I wanted to do something different and something not as expected,” said Ramos. “I think it will be a nice change for me and I’m super excited about the coaching staff and my teammates.”

Ramos led the Jaguars to the round of 16 in the state tournament this past season, averaging nearly 20 points and over three assists per game. The prior two seasons Ramos helped the Jaguars put together back to back Class 5A championships. He believes his playing style will work well with the Mustangs.

“Their offense fits well with how I like to play,” said Ramos. “I click pretty well with other guards in that fast tempo, fast pace type of game. I think we’ll be able to make some good things happen this season.” Ramos said he is glad to stay in-state. “I’m very proud to be a New Mexican,” said Ramos. “To be given the chance to play college basketball here is an amazing opportunity.”

Meanwhile, a pair of former Lobo players believe they have a chance at being selected in the later rounds of the NFL Draft. That’s when Terance Mathis went. The former Lobo receiver was a sixth-round selection of the New York Jets in 1990. “I ended up getting drafted the second day,” said Mathis. “You know, what I tell you young Lobo guys getting ready for the draft? It’s about, you know, just getting there.” Mathis made the most of his opportunity, playing for three different NFL teams with a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection along with a trip to the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reuniting with his favorite target that he had with the New England Patriots. The Bucs and Patriots made a trade sending tight end Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Tuesday along with a seventh-round draft pick. The Patriots got a fourth round pick as a part of the deal.

Lastly, New Mexico United is hoping to return to the pitch in May. In the meantime, the team continues to wait and engage the community. Head Coach Troy Lesesne is using some of his time to call season ticket holders. “Giving them a call, checking in on them to see if they’re safe and healthy and that’s been really positive,” said Lesesne. “It’s such a big initiative with our clubs, just our interaction with the community.”