Sports Desk: Josh Torres ready to headline in July

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Josh ‘Pitbull’ Torres is ready to fight in front of a live audience again. Torres will headline the Teresa Tapia-produced card Warriors on the Rez on July 31. It will be his first fight since suffering a defeat at the hand of Cody Crowley on September 6, 2020. That fight did not have fans and Torres felt every bit of that.

“It was harder than practice,” said Torres. Torres went on to say that at least at practice there is a lot of noise. Torres will have his noise the next fight. With COVID-19 somewhat under control, New Mexico is scheduled to open fully on July 1. Torres will square off against Andre Byrd at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero.

“I’ll be honest. I don’t know a whole lot about him yet,” said Torres. “I still got to do a little bit of research. I know he has a 50-50 record which isn’t great, doesn’t look awesome on paper, but fighters like that are dangerous. I faced them before and those sometimes are the most dangerous ones because you don’t know what to expect. I know this guy. I’ve seen a little bit of video. He’s a crafty veteran.”

Torres made the most of his off time during the pandemic. The boxer, barber and rapper built his family their dream home. He made sure the floorplans had a gym, which he hopes to use to his advantage in his upcoming fight. At 31 years old, Torres sounds like a man that is ready to continue fighting for a long time. “I’m 31, but I feel like I’m 21,” said Torres. “I still feel very good. I feel full of energy. I feel hungry. I feel like my road is barely beginning and I had a rocky career from the jump. I suffered my first defeat in my third fight. So, I know it hasn’t been pretty, but I’ve enjoyed the ride and I feel like there is a lot more to come. I want my story to inspire people to let them know that they can pursue their dreams as well.”

The only thing that has suffered during COVID is his rap career. With a new home and new fight on the horizon, Torres is feeling inspired to drop a few bars.

In other sports news, Lobo football will have a new field to break in when the 2021 season starts against Houston Baptist on September 2. The old field has been ripped out of the stadium and a new field is being installed. The plan was to do it last season, but the pandemic put those plans on ice for another year.

New Mexico State will start the season by hosting rival the UTEP Miners on August 28 at 7:30 p.m. The Aggies announced Monday that the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports and Comcast New Mexico. The game will also be streamed live on flo sports.

Before he was signed in the Colorado Rockies organization and became a member of the Isotopes, Wynton Bernard had connections with Lobos football.

New Mexico United has another short week. The second leg of their three-game road trip will put them on the field with Real Monarchs Wednesday. New Mexico is in fourth place with a 4-3-2 record.