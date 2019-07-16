Sports Desk: Josh Torres ready to headline at Tingley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Josh “Pitbull” Torres is excited he gets a chance to fight for the WBC Interim welterweight title Saturday. Torres sounds just as excited about the venue too.

“It’s at the Tingley Coliseum, which is a historic venue in itself,” said Torres. “A lot of legends have fought there. A lot of athletes have competed there. So, to headline something like this on such a big stage is very exciting.”

Torres, who is 20-6-2, will face Alfonso Olvera. Olvera, out of Arizona, has an 11-5 record. The pair are headliners on the Night of Champions fight card. Torres, who fought in March, is staying busy this year. It’s not only for his benefit but for other New Mexico boxers.

“We’re definitely trying to stay active,” said Torres. “We’re trying to stay hungry. We want to stay busy and keep making noise. We want these big promoters to hear about us. We want them to know that we’re not going to be pushed to the back of the corner like we have been in the past. We want to put us back on the map where we belong and get these bigger fights.”

Saturday’s fight card has a 6 p.m. start time.

Boxer Pernell Whitaker was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach on Sunday night. The boxer affectionately known as “Sweet Pea” won world titles in four separate weight classes and also won Olympic gold in 1984. Whitaker finished his career with a 40-4-1 record and was elected into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006. He was 55 years old.

The Albuquerque Isotopes are home to play seven games. It all starts with a four-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies. The Isotopes also have a major league veteran in the fold. They picked up infielder Yonder Alonso while on their latest road trip.

The Colorado Rockies couldn’t solve Brandon Crawford on Monday. The Giants slugger had a pair of home runs and drove in eight in a 19-2 roasting of the Rockies.

New Mexico State football continues to enjoy their independent status. The Aggies’ last season in a conference was with the Sun Belt in 2017. Operating as an independent has worked for Aggies football.

“That actually has helped us,” said NMSU Head Coach Doug Martin. “We get to play an FCS team now, which we didn’t get to do before. Geographically, it’s a lot more better than when we were in the Sun Belt. We had to fly away to Georgia or North Carolina to play. Now, we’re more geographic friendly for us. It helps us in recruiting because we are in our recruiting area a lot more than when we were before.”

The Aggies open the season on the road at Washington State on August 31. That’s followed by a date in Alabama against the Crimson Tide.