Sports Desk: Josh Torres is ready to headline with a new opponent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Josh Torres spent part of his training camp preparing for a clash against Andre Bryd. That opponent was later changed to Jose Morales out of Colorado.

A reason for the change is unclear at the moment, but Torres doesn’t care. He just knows he will be ready when he headlines the Warriorz on the Rez card at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Saturday. “We don’t know a whole lot about him yet,” said Torres. “We know that he’s a rugged fighter. He’s a banger who likes to mix it up and exchange. So, we’re just preparing for whatever he brings to the table and we’re going to be ready.”

At 31 years old with a 22-7-2 record Torres is no longer actively chasing a title shot as he did in his youth. Torres just likes the sport and what is important to him now is always having a good name in the game. “I’ve had titles,” said Torres. “Titles come and go, but what I want to do is leave an everlasting imprint in the game. I want people to remember me as the people’s champ, not just someone that held titles, but someone that carried himself as a champion outside of the ring.”

In other sports news, West Mesa Little League softball is out of the Southwest Regional in Waco, Texas. West Mesa, a team of 11 and 12-year-old players representing New Mexico, lost their second game in the double-elimination tournament to Louisiana Tuesday 6-5.

Houston Astro’s third baseman, Alex Bregman, started his rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Skeeters last night in Oklahoma. Bregman, who is coming back from a quad strain, got a base on balls, scored a run, and also had a flyout during his first game back as the Sugar Land lost to Oklahoma City 3-2.

Albuquerque Isotopes infielder Rio Ruiz has been recalled by the Colorado Rockies to replace Matt Adams. Adams was released by the Rockies today.

All NFL teams are now in training camp. The spot where the Dallas Cowboys seemed to have the most trouble last year was good in practice Tuesday. The defense shined with three interceptions against the offense. The Cowboys will put on the pads Wednesday.