Sports Desk; Jordan Pacheco coming home to be hitting coach for the Isotopes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jordan Pacheco is coming back home as a member of the Albuquerque Isotopes coaching staff. Pacheco will be the team’s hitting coach for the 2022 season. The former La Cueva Bears and UNM Lobos star saw his professional baseball career start in the Colorado Rockies organization when they drafted him in the ninth round in 2007.

Pacheco’s career has officially come full circle as he prepares to coach at a ballpark he once called home. “I got to play here in high school,” said Pacheco. “I got to play here in college and got to play here as a professional and now to kind of have the opportunity to coach here it definitely is surreal. You just don’t know where your life is going to go, especially in this game of baseball.”

Pacheco comes in with some experience after coaching last year at Grand Junction. He is happy to come to the Isotopes and work alongside an old friend in Isotopes skipper Warren Schaeffer. “It’s awesome, that guy worked his tail off,” said Pacheco. “I remember I played with him in 2008 I believe and, You know, I got to come to one of his last games to see him at the manager role in Triple-A, and it was pretty awesome. So, now being able to, kind of, work with him and pick his brain and being able to talk to him every day, especially him being my friend, it’s easy and it’s awesome.”

Pacheco made his major league debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2011. He also played with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds in his major league career. Pacheco had 377 major league games over six seasons, batting .272.

In other sports news, Lobo men’s basketball will welcome Montana State, out of the Big Sky Conference, to The Pit on Saturday at 2 p.m. It will be the second meeting between the two teams. The Lobos won the previous meeting.

The New Mexico State Aggies were defeated in the semifinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational Friday by Utah State 85-58. NMSU got 14 points from Teddy Allen in a losing effort.

The UNM football team hopes to finish the season strong as they try to get to five wins on the season. The Lobos are closing out with Boise State and Utah State. Boise State is up first, Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

Meanwhile, the La Cueva Bears suffered their only defeat of the regular season at the hands of the Rio Rancho Rams in week two. The teams are back in front of one another but this time the loser goes home. The Bears and Rams are playing for a spot in the Class 6A championship game. Rio Rancho goes in with an undefeated record and they are also hosting the game on Friday at 7 p.m.

Greg Jackson of JW Academy is in Van Tate’s Sports Office this week. Jackson gives an update on the latest at the Academy, including news of a group of fighters from Mongolia, who have joined the gym.