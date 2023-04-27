ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A few football players with connections to New Mexico are hoping to hear their names called during this weekend’s NFL Draft. Former Manzano High School star quarterback and San Diego State return specialist Jordan Byrd and UNM Lobo safety Jerrick Reed are among the few that have been in contact with NFL teams.

“I’ve heard from teams and good news that I heard from them,” said Byrd. “The main ones I’ve really heard from is Chargers, Rams and Steelers and then I talked to the Chiefs the other day. Those are positives that I’ve been hearing from them.”

“It’s just crossing that threshold of another milestone,” Reed said. “It’s the same as when I signed to go division one, like my dream was to go division one. So, signing the letter of intent to go to New Mexico was a big joy, but as soon as I woke up the next day I was back locked in, you know I am back to work. Now my next goal is going to the NFL, so I am putting all of my focus on that now.”

In other news, New Mexico United is set to play a Major League Soccer team for the first time since 2019. The black and yellow advanced to the round of 32 for the US Open Cup and will face Austin FC.

“These chances don’t come along in a career very often, that you have a chance to go out an win something for the people that really support your club,” said Daniel Bruce. “We want to stay in this thing and we want to win the whole thing.”

Also, the UNM men’s golf team will begin the Mountain West tournament on Friday. The tournament will take place at the OMNI Tucson National.