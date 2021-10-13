Sports Desk: Jon Jones suspended from Jackson Wink MMA Academy

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jon Jones has been suspended indefinitely from Jackson Wink MMA Academy following a domestic violence charge. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has had numerous brushes with the law but the domestic violence charge was enough for Mike Winkeljohn at Jackson and Wink to say enough.

Winkeljohn, who teaches self-defense for women with his wife, has three daughters and said he just could not support that kind of behavior. That is why he asked Jones not to come back until he resolves some of his issues outside of the octagon, which all seem to lead to alcohol.

“Had a conversation with Jon and, basically, I just told him you have to stay out of the gym until you can deal with this, a short period of time, and stop drinking and prove to me and others that you can take care of whatever it is that’s causing you to do it and just stop drinking,” said Winkeljohn. “We’ll see. In my heart, I’m hoping that he’ll come back after taking care of his issues and go on and win the heavyweight world title and go on to greatness and honestly he’s capable of so many more things than that. You know, he’s charismatic, he’s smart. He can handle lots of things really well and I know he’s got this fantastic big heart, except when he drinks, he does stupid things. So, he has to figure that out.”

That’s really the only thing I care to clarify.. outside of that, looking forward to moving forward without alcohol. It’s the first time in my life where I’m actually ready to quit. Glad to have the support of my fiancé, family friends and fans — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 13, 2021

KRQE Sports reached out to Jones for comment and did not hear back. In a phone interview, Jackson and Wink’s spokesperson, James Hallinan, said that coaches Greg Jackson and Brandon Gibson will continue to train Jones offsite as long as he keeps his commitment to a healthy and positive lifestyle.

In other sports news, Lobos quarterback CJ Montes is ready for his opportunity to start under center Saturday against Colorado State if a dislocated elbow keeps Terry Wilson from playing. “You know, I’m a little nervous,” said Montes. “There’s nothing wrong with that. Never scarred, just a little nervous to go out there, first collegiate start, like I said before. But, I’m ready.”

The Mountain West preseason poll for women’s basketball is out. The defending Mountain West Conference champion Lobos are picked to finish second. Fresno State is the favorite to win the league. The season starts for the Lobos with an exhibition game against Western Colorado on Oct. 31.

Lastly, Lobo volleyball returns to the road with a match at Colorado State Thursday. The Lobos are off to their best start since 2013 and have gotten by on something they call Lobo fight.