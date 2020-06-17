Sports Desk: John Dodson has new UFC deal for five fights

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – John Dodson is ready to rumble and has a new five-fight deal with the UFC to keep him busy.

“I’m excited that I can keep on doing this for another, you know, how many ever fights I got,” said Dodson. “Like they gave me a five-fight contract. I’m excited about that. Hopefully, it rolls over into my ten year anniversary with the UFC so it would be kind of interesting.”

Dodson hasn’t fought since defeating Nathaniel Wood at UFC Rio Rancho with a knockout back in February. Dodson improved his record to 21-11 that night and dropped the up and coming Wood to 16-4. Dodson wants to keep fighting in the bantamweight division and stay away from the heavier 145-pound division for now. He believes it will give him a chance to become a champion.

“The plan is I want a belt,” said Dodson. “I literally want to go out there and finish out everything that I set my goals on. I’ll get this first title. It’s already vacant. Everybody that is in the bantamweight division I already beat, fought and I know what to do to correct some of those mistakes. A lot of people that are in that weight class are either trying to come down from 145. I know I have the skill sets to beat them or they’re already at the top and I already beat them once. I just want to go out there and signify that I am the best fighter in the world.”

Meanwhile, Miyamura’s Nate Sellers is the NWCA Coach of the Year for the state of New Mexico. He led the Patriots to a state championship this past season.

Lastly, Olivia Mikaelian had goals to reach in her senior season of track and field at Eldorado high school. COVID-19 changed those plans and forced her to settle for a spot in KRQE’s The Lost Season.