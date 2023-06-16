ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After 16 years as the head coach of UNM cross country and track and field, Joe Franklin is leaving the Lobos. UNM announced on Friday that Franklin will be taking over at Louisville to be closer to home. During his time at UNM, Franklin was named national coach of the year three times and led the women’s cross country team to a national title in 2015 and 2017.

“Moving back to the east, which we are excited about and with a school that has a lot of similarities, but is still very different,” said Franklin. “We are going to miss Albuquerque, we are going to miss New Mexico, we are going to miss our friends here, but every now and then you have to take a step off of a ledge.”

Franklin is optimistic the UNM will move fast in the coaching search since it is such a lucrative program. As for what he hopes will stay the same, it comes down to championship tradition.

“Championship turquoise, that’s what I hope. I hope that tradition continues because that represents everything that our team is and everything New Mexico is. Championship turquoise is special in my heart.”

In other news, the Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the year was announced on Friday. This year’s honor went to Sandia Prep senior Finn Saunders after he led the state in scoring and points.

Also, local boxer Sharahya Moreu is making her pro debut following a decorated amateur career. She will step into the ring on Saturday, July 22 in Atlantic City, NJ.