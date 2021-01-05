Sports Desk: Jill Trujillo earns prestigious Kim Evans award

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – La Cueva High School sophomore quarterback Aidan Armenta ranked in the top two at the “QB Universe Camp” over the weekend in Phoenix, Arizona.

“I think the whole weekend I was just pretty consistent. I was a pretty accurate guy you know, They knew what they were getting from me every single day and I was an accurate passer. I didn’t miss very many throws and I just feel like I had my best stuff,” said Armenta.

Armenta was called the most “composed” QB at this camp by Texas Longhorn QB Casey Thompson. This was a great performance for the QB out of the class of 2023, as it got him a lot of exposure and showed that he can handle some pressure.

“I went to the Rising Fire Camp at AT&T Stadium probably three weeks ago and I was just really pressured up, I was like I need to do good to get some exposure and my name out there, but I think the more relaxed I got through the week the better I played and the better I threw. So, there is a certain type of pressure, you know everyone wants to go DI and that’s the thing, but you have to just be yourself at the end of the day and lay it all out on the line,” said Armenta.

Now to soccer, as New Mexico United added another player to their 2021 roster on Monday. Isidro Martinez was officially welcomed to the team over social media on Monday afternoon, and the former RGV Torro is happy to play for New Mexico.

“I feel like the new opportunity, what Troy is building in New Mexico is what attracted me, and I have been in talks with Troy for the past two years, so I know what he is demanding of and what he wants as a club and what players he wants to bring to New Mexico,” said Martinez.

“We played against him twice and I thought Isidro is one of, if not, the best player on the field each time we played, and he does it in a way that fits in with our ethos, he’s a really hard-working guy, very very humble as you can tell here, but then he is a technician. So, man, I am thrilled that he is with us,” said New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

Now to the links, University of New Mexico women’s golf coach Jill Trujillo was honored on Monday with the 2020 Kim Evans Award. The Kim Evans Award is presented annually to the college or high school coach, and Class A PGA Professional, whose support of the game through teaching, coaching, and involvement in the community has helped ensure the continued growth of the sport.

Trujillo has coached at UNM since 2007 and has led UNM to four Mountain West team titles and five Mountain West Individual Tournament Champions. She also earned Mountain West Coach of the Year twice, in 2008 and 2014. Trujillo has also made an impact in the community though, as the New Mexico native and UNM graduate offers a free golf clinic for women every year and have raised thousands of dollars and/or volunteered for local charities such as the Animal Humane, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Ronald McDonald House, Special Olympics, Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, Habitat for Humanity, Kids First, Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico and Royal Readers. Trujillo has also participated in golf clinics for young adults with intellectual, developmental, and cognitive disabilities.

Lastly, New Mexico State Men’s Basketball will tip-off WAC play on Friday at 7 p.m., against Dixie State. The team is excited to get back in action after their loss last Monday against CSUN, but this team will be without two key players, Clayton Henry and Jabari Rice.

“Unfortunately, they are both on the shelf for a while. It’s been a bitter pill to swallow for everybody. You couple the injuries with everything else that’s happening, you know it’s a lot for everybody to swallow at one time,” said NMSU Head Coach Chris Jans.

NMSU will play Dixie State on back to back days, starting Friday at 7 p.m. and then again on Saturday at 7 p.m., those games can be seen on the WAC Digital Network.

Up Next: