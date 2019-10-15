Sports Desk: Jayla Everett ready to shine for UNM women’s basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football needs a win and it will not be easy. At 2-4 on the season, the Lobos are diving into the toughest part of their schedule with six games to play.

A young secondary has the Lobos struggling on defense. The Lobos are two spots from the bottom in all of NCAA FBS football in total defense, giving up over 520 yards per game. They are dead last in passing yards allowed with over 390 yards per contest.

The other side of the football has its own struggles. The Lobos have served up 11 interceptions to opponents this season. Only one team has more. New Mexico State has given up 12 interceptions. The Lobos are at Wyoming on Saturday.

Lobos punter Tyson Dyer has been named to this week’s list of Ray’s 8. The honor under the Ray Guy Award umbrella recognizes the nation’s top eight punters for the week. Dyer punted seven times in the Lobos loss to Colorado State over the weekend. He averaged over 43 yards per punt. It’s the second time this season that Dyer has been honored in Ray’s 8.

Jayla Everett burst onto the scene in women’s Mountain West basketball last season. The Lobos sophomore guard picked up freshman of the year honors last season, averaging nearly 14 points per game.

Her 417 total points set a new freshman record for a single season. Despite all of the success, Everett is not one to brag.

“I stay humble because I know, like, anything can happen,” said Everett. “I’m really just trying to play within my team and do what they need me to do.”

The Lobos open the season with the first of two exhibition games on October 27.

New Mexico Military Institute Broncos volleyball team is ranked fifth in the nation. At 24-1, the Broncos have victories over multiple to 20 opponents in the national junior college ranks.

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros evened up their ALCS series with the New York Yankees Sunday night on a walk-off home run from Carlos Correa in the 11th inning. Bregman went 1 for 3 at the plate in the 3-2 victory and scored a run. Game three of the series is Tuesday in New York.