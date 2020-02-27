Sports Desk: Jay Griffin IV ready to defend Mountain West title

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jay Griffin IV said his favorite sport has always been track and field.

The University of New Mexico multi-sport student-athlete also excels in football. This week he is on the track with hopes of defending his title at the Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Griffin is the defending champion in the 200 meters. He holds the UNM record in that event. Being the champ has motivated Griffin to perform well.

“It definitely made me work harder,” said Griffin. “I know a lot of people training hard to take the number one spot. I’ve been working harder, just making sure I maintain and defend my championship.” The Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships starts Thursday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

On the field, Lobos Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales has announced dates for his first spring football camp leading the Lobos. The Lobos will start on March 3. There will be eight practices before spring break and seven after. The Lobo spring game is April 4.

Meanwhile, New Mexico United got a goal from Chris Wehan to defeat rival Phoenix Rising FC in a friendly Wednesday. Not only is Phoenix Rising FC a rival, but they are also the new home for former United player Santi Moar.

On the court, Lobo men’s basketball is down but are they out? The Lobos will try to answer that question in a game at the Air Force Academy Wednesday.

“Basketball wise we’re trying to work through the turnover problem on offense and the rebounding issue on defense, but morale wise we have to find a way to stay upbeat, stay positive, keep working hard, keep practicing and just get ready for our next game,” said Lobo Head Coach Paul Weir.

In conclusion, Ray Birmingham and his Lobo baseball team started the second and third games of the season with a sweep of BYU. The two rivals will share the field once again this season on Thursday. The 5-2 Lobos are hosting with the first of a four game series set to start Thursday at 3 p.m.