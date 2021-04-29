Sports Desk: Jay Allen-Tovar commits to New Mexico, Richard Pitino

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Forward Jay Allen-Tovar has committed to play basketball for Richard Pitino and the University of New Mexico Lobos. Allen-Tovar averaged nearly 11 points and shot over 60 percent at Salt Lake Community College last season. He will have three seasons to play at New Mexico.

In other sports news, former UNM women’s basketball coach Yvonne Sanchez is on the move. Sanchez, who has spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Michigan, is going to Arizona State as an assistant coach.

Lobo women’s soccer will try to do another first in program history Friday. The Mountain West Champions will try to advance past the second round of the tournament with the 4 seed TCU standing in the way. “I think soccer, the great part about it is that any team can win at any time,” said Lobos Head Coach Heather Dyche. “I think that’s a little bit different than any other sport like it’s, you need a little bit of luck. We are going to need some luck against TCU, but we are going to give them hell. That’s what we do.”

The match time is at 4 pm on Friday. The winner will face the winner of Georgetown and South Carolina.

Meanwhile, the NFL draft started with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick. The move was an expected one.

Meanwhile, former UNM Lobos offensive lineman Teton Saltes expects to hear his name called before the weekend is over. He’s is keeping himself ready to go, since rookie camps start so soon after the draft. “So, now I’m just making sure I’m ready for rookie minicamps and stuff like that,” said Saltes. You know, I’m preparing to play football now. I’m not preparing to run a 40 or do 225, stuff like that.”

After a successful run that brought a Mountain West title the Lobo men’s tennis team get more good news. Head Coach Ben Dunbar is named Mountain West Coach of the Year. Lobos number one player Raul Dobai is named the Mountain West Player and Newcomer of the Year. It’s the first time a Lobo has snagged two individual honors in the same season. It’s the second time it has happened in the Mountain West Conference.

Lastly, New Mexico boxer Jose Sanchez is fighting on the undercard of the Andy Ruiz Jr. and Chris Arreola main event Saturday. The 11-1 Sanchez is facing the hard-hitting Adrian Granados. Granados is 21-8-2. The two are scheduled to battle for 8 rounds in the welterweight division. The Sanchez and Granados fight will stream on the Fox Sports app at about 2:40 pm.