Sports Desk: Javohn Jones gets start of his football career as a senior

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The game didn’t have the outcome he and his team would have liked, but Javohn Jones will never forget the day he and the UNM Lobos went to Notre Dame to play a football game.

Jones, a senior running back out of La Cueva High School, found out just hours before the game that he would be making his first collegiate start.

“It was just really overwhelming,” said Jones. “I felt truly blessed that my coaches have faith in me to be out here, get my first start on this big of a stage. I have family out here watching, so it meant a lot.”

His first start may have come sooner in his career had Jones stayed healthy. His career has been one plagued with injuries.

Jones didn’t stay in the game a long time at Notre Dame, but he was productive when he was in. Jones had five carries for 15 yards. He picked up six more on a pass play.

It was all enough for Jones to make memories that will last a lifetime.

“I had some good plays,” said Jones. “I didn’t get to finish the game as well as I wanted or stay out there, but it was nice to see some of the other backs get out there and make things happen. Like Bryson and Bobby had some amazing runs. Those are my guys, seeing them felt just as good.”

The Lobos were routed by Notre Dame 66-14 to fall to 1-1 on the season. The Lobos are hosting rival New Mexico State Saturday. The Aggies are winless after three games.

The Lobo men’s basketball team spent part of their Monday hosting a basketball clinic in conjunction with the New Mexico Cancer Fund. Lobo assistant coach Jerome Robinson has had the illness touch his family when his niece was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Robinson and his wife are active with cancer awareness. Robinson wanted to get players involved.

“We just wanted them to come down and interact and enjoy the guys,” said Robinson. “A lot of these kids have never been to The Pit, never been involved, you know, inside The Pit. They just go through so much with their diagnosis. Just to have a moment to not even think about it, just come and have fun with the guys is just a beautiful thing.”