Sports Desk: Jason Sanchez ready to face Christoper Diaz

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico boxer Jason Sanchez is ready to get his shot at Christopher Diaz. The two fighters will square off in a featherweight bout promoted by Top Rank on ESPN Tuesday. Both fighters have a few things in common. Both have fought for a world title and both know how to finish an opponent. Sanchez is 15-1 while Diaz is 25-2.

“He’s a tough fighter,” said Sanchez. “He’s got a few knockouts. He comes forward and he can fight. I know it’s going to be a good fight. I know I’m ready and we’ve been practicing a lot of different techniques and stuff. I know I should come out victorious.” If Sanchez is able to come out victorious he will take another step towards getting a second shot at a world title in the future. “It’s very important because this guy is ranked,” said Sanchez. “I don’t know in the top ten, but when I beat him I get ranked in his spot, and hopefully it’s just a step closer for a world title.” Diaz is ranked 11th by the WBO.

Meanwhile, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones continues his hold out in a fight for better pay for all fighters in the organization. “Just kind of holding out to get treated better,” said Jones. “You know, the UFC, we’re not known to pay the most to the athletes. I’m trying to be a voice for a lot of the younger fighters, help bring awareness to the payment gap. So, I’m going to hold out for as long as possible and not fight at all until everyone in the UFC starts getting paid a little bit better.”

Highland High guard Tommy Huynh committed to play basketball at Western New Mexico this week. Huynh will join Atrisco Heritage star guard Joziah Ramos and Rayshawn Brown of the Las Cruces Bulldogs in Silver City.

Lastly, Teagun Glenn is a track and field athlete who competed for Albuquerque Academy. He missed his senior season due to COVID-19 and will compete for the Air Force Falcons in college, but not before taking a spin in, The Lost Season.