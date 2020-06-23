Sports Desk: Jason Sanchez makes weight for fight with Christopher Diaz

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Local professional boxer Jason Sanchez made weight for his featherweight bout with Christopher Diaz for Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sanchez, 15-1, 8KOs, is coming off of a knockout victory in December and ready to notch a second consecutive victory, but he knows he has a tough test against Christopher Diaz, 25-2, 16KOs, as he is a veteran fighter with power.

“I know he has got some power too, he throws some body shots and so I am going to be aware. He has a good left hook, so E will be aware there as well,” said Sanchez.

That bout will be the co-main event on this Top Rank fight card, which will start at 6 p.m. on ESPN on Tuesday.

Moving on to soccer, the USL announced on Monday that they will be lifting their Training Moratorium on Wednesday. This means that teams can now participate in full-squad practices with full contact, as they hope to prepare for a season start on July 11.

This is good news for a possible season start, but it will not change what New Mexico United is doing during practice. New Mexico United is still under the restrictions of the state and will continue to practice in small groups of four a couple of times a week. The team hopes that they can hopefully get back to full contact soon, but they are staying motivated no matter what. “I think the players are itching to take that next step for full contact so that we can be adequately prepared, for July 11th, coaching staff as well”, said New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

Now to baseball, Sandia High School pitcher, Jacob Kmatz is coming off of a solid showing in Hoover, Alabama, over the weekend. Kmatz was one of 300 players that were invited to the Perfect Game National Showcase, which showcased the nation’s top prospects doing drills and playing in live game situations. Kmatz threw two scoreless innings in the showcase and struck out three batters. He enjoyed the experience, but he also feels he has some work to do.

“It’s not too often your first outing for the summer is in front of every MLB team and at a huge stadium like that, but I think that if you look at the big picture of it being two shutout innings, at the same time you know executing the pitches wasn’t perfect. You know, there is a lot to work on I think. I am not happy with it, but I am not disappointed, there is definitely a lot to grow from it,” said Kmatz.

We end this edition of the Sports Desk with David Medina, a Del Norte High School stand out golfer. He is featured in Monday’s edition of The Lost Season.

“My freshman year I was diagnosed with congenital patella dislocation, which limited me to only playing golf. Growing up in a basketball family, where my dad was a varsity coach and my 3 sisters all played at the collegiate level, made it very hard for me, but during my 11th and 12th-grade year I started to excel in golf. During the fall season of my senior year, I took first place in the APS Invitational, which was the last tournament before the pandemic started. I had won the first golf tournament that Del Norte has had in 25 years and had become one of the top golfers in the state, which was really unheard of when you think of athletes coming for such a small school as Del Norte,” said Medina.

Medina also had this message:

“My season getting cut short was extremely sudden and disappointing, but there are bigger and more important things that are happening in the world right now, besides just finishing a senior season. One thing I learned though from this entire situation is that you are not guaranteed any chances in life, so you do have to take advantage of everyone you do get,” said Medina.