Sports Desk: JaQuan Lyle picks up second Mountain West conference honor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time this season, Lobos star guard JaQuan Lyle has been honored by the Mountain West Conference—but he had to share this time around.

Lyle is the Mountain West “Co-player of the Week” along with Nevada guard Jalen Harris. Lyle averaged 22 points and over three rebounds while leading the Lobos to a pair of league victories last week.

The Lobos improved to 9-2 overall and will host rival New Mexico State in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The New Mexico State Aggies return to the court Tuesday with a road game at the University of Denver. The Aggies dropped to 5-5 on the season after a loss at Washington State over the weekend.

The 6-3 Lobo women’s basketball team is dealing with a losing streak that has grown to three games. The Lobos also lost their first two Mountain West Conference games. They play a pair of nonconference games next, starting with Northern New Mexico on Tuesday night. That game will be followed by a trip to play at Arizona State Saturday.

The San Diego State Aztecs and Central Michigan will meet in the New Mexico Bowl on December 21. The game will be a homecoming for a pair of Aztecs players and two coaches. That includes head coach Rocky Long, who was a player and coach at New Mexico.

“I got a lot of ties to New Mexico,” said Long. “I love New Mexico. I love the people of New Mexico, so for me personally, it’s fun that we’re going back there.”

Meanwhile, New Mexico boxer and former world champion Austin Trout is ready to return to the ring in 2020. Trout will headline a card on the Impact Network. His opponent will be announced by the network on February 1.

New Mexico boxers Abraham Perez and Sharahya Moreu are at the Olympic trials in Lake Charles, Louisiana with hopes of trying to make the team and earn a spot in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Lastly, Tickets for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, hosted by the UNM Lobos, went on sale Monday morning.