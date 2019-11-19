Sports Desk: JaQuan Lyle named MW Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – JaQuan Lyle has been named Mountain West Player of the Week in men’s basketball. Lyle averaged over 24 points and 5 rebounds in a pair of Lobo victories last week. That includes a 31 point performance against Green Bay last Wednesday.

The Lobos are 4-0. They received points in the latest Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll. The Lobos will get their first taste of the road when they met the UTEP Miners on Tuesday, followed by a trip to rival New Mexico State Thursday.

“It’s probably the rivalry of this region,” said Lobo head coach Paul Weir. There’s a lot of great basketball towns around this area. I think we all kind of consider the UNLV’s, the Arizona’s, New Mexico, New Mexico State, the UTEP’s, the Texas Tech’s. Historically we’ve all had great regional basketball. Hopefully, it will live up to that, kind of, historical significance.”

The game has a 7 p.m. start time Tuesday.

The Lobo women will get the day going when they meet the UTEP Lady Miners at 11 a.m. in El Paso. The Lobo women are 4-0 on the season.

High school basketball started practices Monday. The Atrisco Heritage Jaguars are chasing a threepeat in the ranks of Class 6A. The two time defending champions have their star back for another year of dominance. Point guard Joziah Ramos knows a third championship will not be easy to get.

“That’s always going to be tough,” said Ramos. “You know, there’s a lot of great teams out there. It’s always fun.” The season starts Dec. 3 against Valencia.

Lobo punter Tyson Dyer is one of ten semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, which honors the nation’s best punter. Dyer leads the nation with 31 punts inside the 20-yard line, and he also leads the nation in percentage of punts inside the 20, with 62.0%.

As a team, the Lobos are dealing with a rash of injuries with starting running back Ahmari Davis out for the season.

The Spirit Stick playoffs continue. Deming, Roswell, Cleveland and Clovis are the teams in this week’s Spirit Stick poll.

Former Lobo outside linebacker Ryan McClain is headed to Akron to realize a dream and play Division I football with the Zips. McClain is a 2018 graduate of La Cueva. He was an all-conference performer at Garden City Community College last season.

The New Mexico United now have 15 players back from their inaugural season. Defender Manny Padilla is the latest member of the team to sign a new deal.