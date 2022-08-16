ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM freshman running back Ray Iwai is one of the rarest players in all of college football this season. He is one of only three Japanese players born in Japan, and he is making a name for himself at Lobo camp. As a multiple time All-Japan selection with a national championship on his resume, he hopes to contribute to some future wins.

“I really like it here, and I really appreciate being part of this team because everyone is really good and kind to me for being Japanese and a newcomer,” Iwai said. “Yeah, I think this is a really good place and the people are really good guys, so I appreciate that.”

In other news, high school football games start this week. Last season Rio Rancho ended La Cueva’s season in the semi finals, however the Bears have a shot at revenge in week 1 of 2022.

“I mean we just want to get another chance to play on their field again, kind of rewrite what happened last year,” QB Aidan Armenta said. “So, I think it’s just going to be awesome for us. I think everybody is pumped up just to play that game. We’re not looking past week one. We’re focused on that game”

Also, as the UNM volleyball season approaches, Kaitland Biassou hopes to lead the Lobos to the promise land in her senior season.

“It’s crazy how fast time is flying, but I just want to be the best leader that I can,” she said. “No matter who comes up to me I want to make sure I can be that person that has their back, no matter what aspect it is in life. I just want to be that person. So, that’s my goal this year and that’s what I’m going to continue to work on.”