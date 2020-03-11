Sports Desk: Jans named coach of the year again

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State head men’s basketball coach Chris Jans has three years with the Aggies and two Western Athletic Conference ‘Coach of the Year’ honors under his belt, before making the list again this year.

The league office made the announcement on Tuesday. Jans lead his team to 25 wins against only six losses this season.

The Aggies also won the regular-season title and are currently on a 19 game win streak as they head into the conference tournament where they are the defending champs.

Five Aggies were named to various postseason teams with Ivan Aurrecochea and Jabari Rice picking up all-league, first-team honors.

Meanwhile, girls high school basketball resumed Tuesday with Volcano Vista, Hobbs and La Cueva picking up wins in Class 5A.

Piedra Vista and Farmington are playing late. In Class 4A the Highland Hornets advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 1982. Los Lunas and Portales also advanced to the semifinals. Gallup and Kirtland Central are deciding who will move on as of this posting.

Lastly, the Lobos are in Texas for a week’s worth of games. The Lobos started their journey with the first of two games against Incarnate Word.

The Lobos opened up a 5-2 advantage over UIW after five innings. The two will play a second game Wednesday. The Lobos will wrap up their trip to the lone star state with a three-game series against Texas this weekend.