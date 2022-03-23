ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former NMSU basketball coach Chris Jans was introduced as the new head coach at Mississippi State on Wednesday. Jans received a four year contract worth $2.4 million in the coming year and an $650,000 in incentives compared to a $290,000 base salary at NMSU.

In his five seasons at NMSU, Jans was named the WAC coach of the year three times, took the Aggies to the NCAA tournament three times and racked up a .765 winning percentage, which is the fourth best among active division I coaches.

“When you’ve coached for as long as I have, you coach a lot of guys,” Jans said. “I told each and everyone of them the same thing. I will be in your life as long as you allow me to be.”

NMSU’s leading scorer this year, Teddy Allen, is currently weighing his options as to whether enter the NBA draft or return for another season at NMSU. Allen spoke to Colin Deaver of KTSM and said that he would consider returning if Jim Miller is named the next Aggies head coach.

Meanwhile the Lobo women’s team made the trip to Corvallis, Oregon on Wednesday. UNM has a tough task in the next round of the NIT against a Beavers squad that greatly outsizes the Lobos. For Antonia Anderson however, guarding against size is nothing out of the ordinary.

“I’m always guarding the bigger people,” Anderson said. “So, I don’t really think it changes my role, but I think it forces me to go in there and get more rebounds. It will be nice if me and Shai are able to go in there and get a lot of them or at least tip them out to our guards. We can’t wait sit back and wait on our guards to get them because they probably won’t. I mean obviously just to win this tournament would be nice. We win this game, we have the most wins in a season. So, we still look to accomplish a lot more.”

In other news, MMA fighter Lando Vannata, also known as Groovy Lando, returns to the octagon next month. Its been nearly a year since Vannata competed as he dealth with injuries and COVID-19. He is not back to full health but said the time off was a blessing in disguise.

“I’m super excited and got to work on a lot of different skills this past year. That’s one of the blessings of being injured is that you get to really focus down on the skills that you need to work on because you have the time. I’m excited to showcase all the new aspects to my game.”

Vannata with a record of 12-5 will be facing Charles Jourdain who is 12-4-1. The bout is a part of UFC Fight Night 205 on April 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada.