Sports Desk: J.R. Giddens named head coach of NMCC women’s basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Former Lobo will get a chance to make the transition from player to head basketball coach. J.R. Giddens was named head coach of the Northern New Mexico Community College women’s basketball team Wednesday. Giddens, a first-round selection of the Boston Celtics in 2008, had planned to play another year overseas before getting his coaching opportunity. He said he’s excited to lead the Eagles program and is officially retired as he enters into a new phase of his life.

“I’m just very blessed that I could retire and get straight off into a head coaching job,” said Giddens. “I had been watching a film. I visited the campus and met the former coach and the athletic director and we’re all on the same page. I’m just excited to get to work out there and be given this opportunity.”

Giddens said he wants to emphasize defense as the main component with his first team. “We’re going to be a hard nitty-gritty team,” said Giddens. “You know, it seems like they like to play defense and you know, me personally, I believe that if you can be a great defensive team, you can stop teams from scoring, then it gives you a chance to win a championship.”

Lobo men’s basketball added a player Tuesday to help bolster the frontcourt. Valdir Manuel averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds at Harcum College in Pennslyvania last season.

In other sports, NBA players decided to sit out of all playoff games scheduled for Wednesday in a protest for racial justice.

New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday. The USL Group C leader will play at Colorado Springs Switchback. Because of state health guidelines, New Mexico United may not have a home game this season.

“I think it would be a great boost, clearly for our club to and for the players to be able to play in Albuquerque,” said Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “I think it would be a boost in confidence as well as a tremendous boost in spirit mentality. That said, the conversation we had yesterday, we have to look at the next two matches and know that they’re on the road and be prepared for re-shifting our mentality, if there isn’t a home match in our future.”

Former Carlsbad High star Trevor Rogers made his major league debut with the Miami Marlins Tuesday night. The big lefty pitched four shutout innings, allowing one run and striking out six.