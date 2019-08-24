Sports Desk: It’s Football Friday in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The high school football season is in its first full week as teams get ready to play a full schedule of games. Class 6A runner up from 2018, the Cleveland Storm, has the top running back from a season ending injury last year and appears to be one of the favorites in the state’s top classification.

“We got a lot of dynamic players, a lot of guys that made a lot of big plays for us last year are going to be back,” said Storm Head Coach Heath Ridenour. “The excitement level is very high. We think we are going to have a chance to do something special and play late into the playoffs.”

Cleveland is hosting the Onate Knights in game one with a start time of 7 p.m.

Kamron Miller is hoping to play a big role on defense for the University of New Mexico Lobos football team this season. The former Las Cruces High Bulldog and redshirt sophomore safety has battled a leg injury during fall camp, but should be close to one 100% when the Lobos host Sam Houston State in their season opener August 31.

Switching gears, New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday in search of three points, and a victory over a San Antonio FC team they beat at home back in May.

“I think we’ve done really well on the road this year,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “We have one of the better road records, not only just in the league, but then certainly what we’ve done in the Open Cup. All that said, San Antonio is vastly different. I mean that was the beginning of May and I think they have continued to improve throughout the year. They are going to be very, very difficult at home.”

Game time is 6:30 pm.

The New Mexico Runners soccer team is hosting an International match Saturday at Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. The U.S. National arena team led by soccer legend Landon Donovan will take on Mexico at 7 p.m.

For the ninth straight year, the UNM women’s cross country team is the favorite to win the Mountain West Conference.

Roswell’s Andres Quintana is a fighter for the first-ever featherweight title in the Combate Americas organization Friday night. The 18-2 Quintana will face Bruno Canetti for the title.

“Now winning a world title, as I should win, man I am really excited, and I feel like my life is going to change even more now,” said Quintana. “Combate will recognize me as a champion of the world, you know, finally this has been a life long dream for me.”