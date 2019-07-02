Sports Desk: It’s fight week for Holm, Jones and Sanchez

Monday on the Sports Desk, Jackson and Wink Academy prepares for a big week. Jon Jones will headline UFC 239 in Las Vegas on July 6 with his light-heavyweight title on the line. Holly Holm will also square off with current champion Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title Holm once called her own.

“I know I’ve had some losses in my past fights, but I don’t want that to be clouding my thoughts thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, did I lose this because of that?’ and self-doubt can poison the brain and poison the soul,” said Holm. “I know that I’ve learned from it, and I know I’ve made improvements since then, and I’m gonna go forward and show those improvements in my fight.”



Jones will face Thaigo Santos, who has won four consecutive fights, three by knockout. Also fighting is Albuquerque’s own Diego Sanchez, who is taking on Michael Chiesa. Sanchez recently decided to step away from Jackson and Wink Academy.

Meanwhile, former Cibola High School star and NFL veteran Alan Branch has officially retired after 11 seasons. Branch’s family and friends held a surprise retirement party in Albuquerque on Sunday night to put a close to his career. Branch was the 33rd draft pick in the 2007 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He also won a pair of Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

“You know, it’s bittersweet. You know, playing, you got the experience of life of a football player and all that,” said Branch. “At the same time, you know, you just miss so much. I’m able to go to daddy-daughter dances. I just love being a dad.”

