ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isotopes infielder Hunter Stovall currently has the longest hit steak in the PCL at 11 games, and part of it is a credit to his newborn daughter. At only a few weeks old, she has given him something extra to play for.

“Not only am I playing for myself, playing for my wife, I’m also playing for a little girl now,” said Stovall. “It changes things a little bit, it’s definitely motivated me. It puts a different perspective on the side of trying to possibly make a better life for her.”

Stovall also draws motivation from his own upbringing. He came into the world prematurely and dead prior to being brought to life, and he is continuing to defy the odds on the baseball field.

“Just like my mom always talks about, ‘you’ve been in a battle your whole life.’ That’s what I’ve had to do at my size throughout this baseball experience. I get looked over a lot and that is what it is, but that’s what motivates me. I want to prove everybody that thinks I can’t do something wrong. So that’s been my motivation throughout this whole thing, is challenge me. I want that challenge because I like it.”

